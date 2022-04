On the Call to Exempt Teachers' Election Honoraria from Taxes

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-call-to-exempt-teachers-election-honoraria-from-taxes

It goes without saying that I support such an appeal from our public school teachers. It is the least that the government can give them as incentive for the extra and thankless - yet patriotic - duty.

There is no time to lose for the agencies concerned to act on the matter. Our teachers who are going on election duty deserve no less.