Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,140 in the last 365 days.

New Executive Director of IPIM Vong Sin Man Assumes Office

MACAU, April 7 - The new executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vong Sin Man assumed office today (6 April).

He thanked Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong for their trust in him. He also revealed his firm determination to properly execute the SAR Government’s policies, give full play to Macao’s advantages in investment and trade areas, and enhance the appropriate diversification of the local economic development.

Vong joined the Macao government in 1989. In over two decades, he has served as the Chief of the Division of Promotion and Data Dissemination of the Statistics and Census Service, and technical advisor and advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance. Since 2018, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Monetary Authority of Macao, where he demonstrated excellent leadership and experience.

Pursuant to the dispatch of Secretary for Economy and Finance, Vong Sin Man will serve as an Executive Director of IPIM for one year starting from 6 April 2022.

You just read:

New Executive Director of IPIM Vong Sin Man Assumes Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.