New Executive Director of IPIM Vong Sin Man Assumes Office

MACAU, April 7 - The new executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vong Sin Man assumed office today (6 April).

He thanked Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong for their trust in him. He also revealed his firm determination to properly execute the SAR Government’s policies, give full play to Macao’s advantages in investment and trade areas, and enhance the appropriate diversification of the local economic development.

Vong joined the Macao government in 1989. In over two decades, he has served as the Chief of the Division of Promotion and Data Dissemination of the Statistics and Census Service, and technical advisor and advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance. Since 2018, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Monetary Authority of Macao, where he demonstrated excellent leadership and experience.

Pursuant to the dispatch of Secretary for Economy and Finance, Vong Sin Man will serve as an Executive Director of IPIM for one year starting from 6 April 2022.