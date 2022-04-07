Submit Release
Collective economy in Tiền Giang Province developing: President

VIETNAM, April 7 -  

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (centre) visits the Mỹ Tịnh An Dragon Fruit Cooperative in Chợ Gạo District, Cần Thơ Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

TIỀN GIANG — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday commended the diversity of the collective economic sector in Tiền Giang Province, which has contributed to local socio-economic development and poverty reduction.

Speaking at a working session with representatives of the Mekong Delta province over the collective economy, Phúc said many successful models have been duplicated and formed a development trend in the locality.

He stressed that along with the State-run economic sector, the collective sector has become a firm foundation of the national economy.

Tiền Giang has seriously implemented Resolution No 13-NQ/CP that is intended to improve the efficiency of the collective economy, and has drastically restructured poor-performing establishments.

However, the President said, Tiền Giang’s socio-economic development, particularly the collective economy, has yet to match its potential, with few big brands and limited participation in value chains.

He urged the province to try to make better use of its advantages, including the proximity to the biggest economic centre of the country that is HCM City, while working to boost smart agriculture and industry in support of agriculture.

It was reported that last year and in the first quarter of this year, 23 new cooperatives were set up in the province, raising the total number to 247 so far with 87,301 members.  

The cooperatives have generated jobs for 30,634 labourers, each with a monthly income of around VNĐ6 million (US$262), and posted a combined turnover of VNĐ2.65 trillion.

While in Tiền Giang, President Phúc made a field trip to Mỹ Tịnh An Dragon Fruit Cooperative in Chợ Gạo District, which has operated in line with Global Gap standards. — VNS

