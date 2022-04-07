Sweden providing additional humanitarian support to the UN to save lives and alleviate suffering

SWEDEN, April 7 - The humanitarian situation in the world is acute and the situation of the most vulnerable continues to worsen at an alarming rate. To enable the UN to rapidly deliver support and meet the increasing humanitarian needs, Sweden is now making additional payments of SEK 69 million to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and SEK 35 million to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to the UN, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world was experiencing its worst hunger crisis in 50 years. Many of the worst affected countries are particularly dependent on food imports from Ukraine and Russia. The invasion of Ukraine has therefore led to the situation of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people continuing to worsen.

– We are in a very serious situation due to, among other things, the rise in food prices and the number of displaced people. The Government, through additional support to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and the UN Refugee Agency, is helping the international humanitarian system respond rapidly to the increasing needs, says Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans.