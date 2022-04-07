Tickets for additional performances of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival on sale from this Saturday

MACAU, April 7 - The 32nd Macao Arts Festival (MAF), organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will be held from 29 April to 2 June. Since the first day of ticket sales, tickets for a number of programmes have been highly sought after. Considering the public’s overwhelming response, additional performances will be offered for the local performances. Tickets for the additional performances will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 9 April (Saturday). An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, are available until 10 April (Sunday) and the public should take this opportunity to buy tickets as soon as possible.

The following performances have been added: a total of two performances for the show Carlos I on 8 and 9 May at 7pm, one performance for the show The Vanished Figures on 15 May at 8pm, as well as one performance for the show Grandma’s Treasure Box on 26 May at 8pm. On 9 April, ticket purchases for the additional performances are limited to a maximum of 6 tickets per performance per person.

Limited tickets for other programmes of this edition of the MAF are still available, including the film concert Der Rosenkavalier by the Macao Orchestra, a live orchestral performance of the classic film Der Rosenkavalier adapted from the eponymous opera; the multimedia soundscape theatre Nine Soundscapes by the Macau Experimental Theatre, depicts the ups and downs of the city with the nine tones of Cantonese; the dance theatre piece Vaster Far than the Ocean by Stella & Artists, jointly produced by dancers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, combines dance and traditional bamboo scaffolding and explores the possibilities of the dancers’ bodies on a bamboo scaffolding installation; the children’s musical The Story of Kong Yiji by the Little Mountain Arts Association, based on the eponymous story Kong Yiji by Lu Xun, invites the audience to perceive the experience of Kong Yiji through the eyes of children.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchase and other discounts, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam); follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com.