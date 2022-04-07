Ambassador meets World Evangelical Alliance chief in New York

VIETNAM, April 7 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang meets Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, Secretary General & CEO of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) in New York on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has emphasised Việt Nam’s consistent policy of ensuring and promoting the right to freedom of belief and religion of all people, without any discrimination.

At a meeting with Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, Secretary General & CEO of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) in New York on Wednesday (local time), the diplomat noted that the policy is enshrined in the Constitution, the 2016 Law on Belief and Religion, and other relevant documents.

Therefore, religions in Việt Nam, including Protestantism, have favourable conditions to develop healthily, contributing to national socio-economic stability and development, he continued.

Việt Nam is home to more than 1 million Protestants in all of its 63 cities and provinces, and some 90 organisations and groups.

Giang also stressed that Việt Nam stands ready to hold dialogues and cooperate with countries and organisations on issues regarding human rights and religious freedom, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry last month launched Việt Nam's voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations and announced the country's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure, he stressed.

For his part, Schirrmacher expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s policies, laws and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights, including religious freedom, as well as the ambassador’s open, constructive and sincere dialogue spirit in this field.

The two sides also compared notes on regional and international issues of common concern like climate change and UN reform.

Established in London in 1846, the WEA seeks to strengthen local churches through national alliances, supporting and coordinating grassroots leadership and seeking practical ways to show the unity of the body of Christ. — VNS