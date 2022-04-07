Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,141 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador meets World Evangelical Alliance chief in New York

VIETNAM, April 7 -  

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang meets Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, Secretary General & CEO of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) in New York on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo 

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has emphasised Việt Nam’s consistent policy of ensuring and promoting the right to freedom of belief and religion of all people, without any discrimination.

At a meeting with Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, Secretary General & CEO of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) in New York on Wednesday (local time), the diplomat noted that the policy is enshrined in the Constitution, the 2016 Law on Belief and Religion, and other relevant documents.

Therefore, religions in Việt Nam, including Protestantism, have favourable conditions to develop healthily, contributing to national socio-economic stability and development, he continued.

Việt Nam is home to more than 1 million Protestants in all of its 63 cities and provinces, and some 90 organisations and groups.

Giang also stressed that Việt Nam stands ready to hold dialogues and cooperate with countries and organisations on issues regarding human rights and religious freedom, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry last month launched Việt Nam's voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations and announced the country's candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure, he stressed.

For his part, Schirrmacher expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s policies, laws and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights, including religious freedom, as well as the ambassador’s open, constructive and sincere dialogue spirit in this field.

The two sides also compared notes on regional and international issues of common concern like climate change and UN reform.

Established in London in 1846, the WEA seeks to strengthen local churches through national alliances, supporting and coordinating grassroots leadership and seeking practical ways to show the unity of the body of Christ. — VNS

You just read:

Ambassador meets World Evangelical Alliance chief in New York

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.