Standing with Apple and Huawei, Dangbei X3 won the Best Annual projector in NetEase 2021
NetEase Digital released the 2021 annual list of good things, with Apple, Huawei shortlisted. Dangbei X3 won the Best Projector Brand Award of NetEase Digital.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 26, NetEase Digital released the 2021 annual list of good things, with Apple, Huawei, Dangbei, and other brand products shortlisted. Outstandingly, Dangbei X3 won the Best Projector Brand Award of NetEase Digital in 2021.
Dangbei, focusing on the research of intelligent large-screen products, has become a leading projector brand with the highest growth rate of projector products in China.
As a leading projector brand in China, Dangbei stands firm as one of the TOP3 brands in the projector industry. Dangbei X3 Laser Projector, positioned as high-end, adhering to the strategy of high-quality products, is not only the first home projector with a brightness exceeding 3000ANSI lumens, but also lowers the price of laser projection, leading the ultra-short-throw projection industry into the laser era.
Launched in 2021, Dangbei X3 adopts the advanced ALPD Fluorescence Laser Technology, possessing the incredible brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens and cinema-like image color, exploring a new viewing space for users.
Dangbei X3 Laser Projector is upgraded with a 4-silicon microphone pickup matrix solution and echo cancellation technology and noise reduction algorithms, allowing users to easily wake up the device without remote control and complete operations such as finding content, checking the weather, and downloading software, completely freeing their hands.
NetEase Digital summed up the reason for the Dangbei X3 laser projector's award in one sentence: "Once it's out there, it's wonderful. As a popular product, the Dangbei X3 laser projector has been recognized by the market and users for its strong hardware and superb performance.
In 2021, Dangbei shifts to the global markets. Its first product that is shown to international projector users is the most powerful flagship projector---Dangbei Mars Pro. Dangbei presents the best products and the highest sincerity to overseas users.
Dangbei Mars Pro, the upgraded version of Dangbei X3, is specially designed for overseas users. Maintaining the incredible brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens, it brings 4K resolution and large memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, ensuring the best viewing experience and most fluent operation.
Currently, Dangbei Mars Pro is available on the official site with free shipping in the U.S., Canada, and Taiwan(China).
In the future, Dangbei will also continue to make efforts in the intelligent large-screen market, providing global users with a full ecological wisdom experience covering software, hardware, and systems.
Alice Freeman
projector 1
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other