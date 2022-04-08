Federal Government Pauses Distribution and Use Of COVID-19 Treatment Sotrovimab Amid Omicron Sub-variant Increase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday updated the emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment, to not authorize its use in any U.S. region. Following this announcement from the FDA, the U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) paused the distribution of sotrovimab.

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated more than 50 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases are the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant. The FDA has noted that sotromivab is not effective against the BA.2 sub-variant, meaning the treatment will not be effective against more than half of new cases in the nation.

DHEC encourages the use of COVID-19 treatments, which are proven to be effective in preventing severe illness among higher-risk COVID-positive patients. Residents should talk with their doctor about treatment options if they test positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Individuals ages 5 and up are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and boosters are encouraged for all eligible populations. Find a vaccination site near you on our vaccine locator or by calling our CARE Line at 1-855-472-3432. Vaccinations are available at no cost to the individual.

