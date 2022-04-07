Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,138 in the last 365 days.

Carper Votes to Confirm Judge Jackson to Serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court

DELAWARE, April 7 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today joined his colleagues to support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Judge Jackson’s nomination is proof that today in America one’s qualifications and unrelenting work ethic earn you your spot, that public service is valued, and commitment to the principles that protect our nation mean something,” Carper said. “Count me among the millions of Americans who are inspired by Judge Jackson’s life story, a uniquely American story that provides proof that our nation can be made more perfect over time. It brings me real joy to play some small part in Judge Jackson’s confirmation, and I’m proud to have cast my vote to confirm her today.”

Yesterday, Senator Carper spoke about Judge Jackson’s historic nomination on the Senate floor. Last month, Senator Carper had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson in his office in Washington to learn more about her personal story, her views on our Constitution, and her breadth of judicial experience. 

To watch Senator Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor, click here.

##

You just read:

Carper Votes to Confirm Judge Jackson to Serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.