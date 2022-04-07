Carper Votes to Confirm Judge Jackson to Serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court

DELAWARE, April 7 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today joined his colleagues to support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Judge Jackson’s nomination is proof that today in America one’s qualifications and unrelenting work ethic earn you your spot, that public service is valued, and commitment to the principles that protect our nation mean something,” Carper said. “Count me among the millions of Americans who are inspired by Judge Jackson’s life story, a uniquely American story that provides proof that our nation can be made more perfect over time. It brings me real joy to play some small part in Judge Jackson’s confirmation, and I’m proud to have cast my vote to confirm her today.”

Yesterday, Senator Carper spoke about Judge Jackson’s historic nomination on the Senate floor. Last month, Senator Carper had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson in his office in Washington to learn more about her personal story, her views on our Constitution, and her breadth of judicial experience.

To watch Senator Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor, click here.

##