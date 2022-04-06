Carper to Join President Biden for White House Signing Ceremony of the Postal Reform Act

DELAWARE, April 6 - WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), senior member and former Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, today joined President Biden to celebrate the signing of the Postal Reform Act into law:

“I’m proud to join President Biden and my House and Senate colleagues today to celebrate the Postal Reform Act finally becoming law of the land. Americans in every corner of our country rely on the Postal Service to deliver letters and packages for family members, medicine for loved ones, and ballots to vote. Small businesses and farmers up and down the First State and around the nation need reliable, affordable, on-time delivery service that they can count on.

“We know that the Postal Service is on shaky ground today, and it needs reform and stability. That’s why this bill is so important: it helps ensure that the Postal Service sits on a sound foundation so that it can continue serving its vital role for generations to come.

“This critical legislation will do a great deal to shore up our Postal Service, but it doesn’t mark the end of our work to improve and strengthen the USPS. We have a real opportunity to help combat climate change and position USPS for the future by transitioning the postal delivery fleet to electric vehicles. I look forward to working in the weeks and months ahead to ensure USPS continues on a path to adopting a cleaner, more sustainable fleet for its next generation of delivery vehicles.”

