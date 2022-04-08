New international strategic partnerships in innovative solar energy and healthcare solutions

A FinTeix Holding Group Co. A FinTeix Holding Group Co. ACEIS - Electric and Power Co Ltd

FinTeix is developing robust waste to renewable energy ventures, the building of the 200 EV charging stations across Thailand and worldwide solar farm projects

We are confident, that FinTeix Holding Group Inc., will produce the next major unicorn!” — Dr. Michael Lee - Founder and Chairman

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTeix Healthcare and FinTeix Energy Holding Group Inc.FinTeix Healthcare, which actively provided support at the peak of Covid-19 has developed a portfolio of successful none surgical innovative cancer treatments, including pioneering treatments for Breast cancer which have been given FDA (USA) Approval. Our tremendously effective skin cancer treatment is currently in the second stage of FDA (USA) approval, and in addition, we have obtained a verbal agreement for an effective treatment, which we believe will replace chemotherapy once approved by the FDA.FinTeix Energy, our partner ACEIS Electric and Power Co., Ltd. has moved to a second stage in a bid to provide digital and renewable energy technology to Thailand PEA projects! ACEIS has the lead in the building of the 200 EV charging stations across the country. ACEIS Electric and Power Co., Ltd., (a subsidiary of ACEIS Capital Ltd.) is a high technology firm with far-reaching access to the latest AI, Quantum Computing and Smart City Solutions.FinTeix Energy, a core subsidiary, is diligently focusing on robust waste to renewable energy ventures. We are currently pursuing plans to work with all 50 US states and other international governments to support the recycling sector. FinTeix Energy has recently entered into solar agreements in Europe on a 500MW project, including smaller projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Furthermore, we are actively negotiating a key significant agreement in the GCC region through our active partner in Georgia (the Caucasus region). The Georgia partner is also collaborating with us on a 100MW project. FinTeix Energy has agreed with the South Carolina (USA) Department of Commerce to construct a solar manufacturing facility on our 147 acres in SC. In addition, we will establish a 10-20MW solar farm with further solar projects in development. These projects will ultimately represent a significant win for both the US state and FinTeix Energy Holding Group Inc.We are confident, that FinTeix Holding Group Inc., will produce the next major unicorn!About FinTeix Holding Group Inc.: FinTeix is founded on the vision of pioneering positive change and disruptive innovation in the essential industries of Healthcare, Energy, Telecom, and Finance; we pursue strategic collaboration with like-minded companies seeking to help restore equality and integrity to these industries.All press enquiries should contact FinTeix Holding Group Inc. through our media team at: pr@finteix.co

FinTeix Energy - We Are shaping Your World Of Tomorrow - Today