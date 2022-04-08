Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,138 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

CANADA, July 4 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, during the High Commissioner’s visit to Canada.

The Prime Minister and the High Commissioner shared their deep concerns about the long-lasting humanitarian impacts of armed conflicts, particularly on the protection of civilian populations and on food security globally.

The leaders discussed the unprecedented scale of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine resulting from Russia’s invasion, the ongoing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, and Canada’s continued leadership and contributions to the international response.

Prime Minister Trudeau also raised concerns about the suffering caused by the forced and irregular displacement of people in Central America and throughout the Americas. He spoke about Canada’s joint efforts with partners, including the International Organization for Migration, aimed to address the root causes that drive irregular movements and migration, and to respond to the needs of displaced people, particularly within the collaborative framework of the MIRPS Support Platform, of which Canada is Chair.

The two leaders noted the close and valued partnership between Canada and the UNHCR, including with respect to Canada’s resettlement program. The Prime Minister lauded the UNHCR’s international protection regime, which is crucial in guiding and supporting international responses to new and ongoing displacement crises.

The Prime Minister and the High Commissioner looked forward to the continued partnership between Canada and the UNHCR in addressing the many humanitarian crises unfolding around the world.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.