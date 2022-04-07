Submit Release
Statement: Senator Book Congratulates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Historic Confirmation as Next Supreme Court Justice

FLORIDA, April 7 - Broward County —

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Broward) reacts to the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice for the United State of America: 

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic, well-deserved confirmation as the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. In the face of vitriolic, partisan attacks, Judge Jackson maintained the kind of dignity and composure becoming of her new position and showed supporters and detractors alike the power of her unflappable resolve. It was incredible to see the look of pride on her daughters’ faces as they watched their mom realize her dreams.   A former public defender and passionate jurist who understands deeply the wide range of issues facing our justice system, Judge Jackson has rich experience both in law and life. A graduate of Miami-Dade public schools and a working mom, Judge Jackson is known for high ethics and integrity and will bring a voice of reason and balance to our highest court. I thank Judge Jackson for her commitment to the law and to serving our great nation, and I look forward to her historic swearing in as the next Supreme Court Justice for the United States of America.”

