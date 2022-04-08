Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Argentina Alberto Fernández

CANADA, July 4 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s unjustifiable attack against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, and they both condemned Russia’s actions. The two leaders also committed to join efforts to address the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Fernández discussed the close ties between their two countries, notably in shared efforts to promote human rights, gender equality and inclusion, and climate action. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together and with other regional partners on advancing common values and addressing global issues, including ensuring an inclusive global economic growth and bringing stability back to Venezuela through inclusive negotiations.

The two leaders looked forward to meeting again in the coming months to advance shared priorities in the region and globally.