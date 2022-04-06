Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 979, which required publicly held corporations headquartered in California to diversify their boards of directors with directors from “underrepresented communities” by December 31, 2021.
Apr 6, 2022
You just read:
California Superior Court Finds AB 979 is Unconstitutional
