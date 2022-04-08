U.S. 1 Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Planned at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions and periodic traffic stoppages will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 between the Street Road (Route 132) and Route 413 interchanges in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, April 11, from 3:00 AM to 5:00 AM, periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes will take place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between the Street Road and Neshaminy exits for removal of an overhead sign;

Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, alternating single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between the Neshaminy and Penndel exits for painting at the new Bristol Road overpass; and

Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between the Street Road (Route 132) and Route 413 exits for median construction. The periodic lane closures in these areas will be coordinated with the continuous lane closures at Bristol Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #