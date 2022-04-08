Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,123 in the last 365 days.

*UPDATED* Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the 1000 block of Bryant Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:10 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then took property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was not obtained.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/zi59Z2IVL8I

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

You just read:

*UPDATED* Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of Bryant Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.