Main Street Initiative kicks off new community outreach visits in Crosby

Representatives of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) team from the North Dakota Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce visited Crosby, North Dakota yesterday for a Main Street Visit. A key portion of the Main Street Initiative Strategic Plan focuses on engaging with new and existing Main Street communities. To begin this process, the team developed and sent a survey requesting communities to highlight the successes and challenges they’d potentially like to explore and share in a Main Street Visit. The outcomes of this survey were combined with previous MSI community engagement efforts such as Vibrancy Grants, Partners in Planning Grants, and the Artists on Main Street Program, to develop priorities for Main Street visits in 2022. “All North Dakotan residents have a strong pride for their communities – whether that be their way of life, their local sports team, a local cafe, the hardware store or their favorite park,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. Each community must find its differentiator to continue to attract and retain workforce.” The Main Street Visit in Crosby is the first of several community visits planned for the MSI team to engage with communities across North Dakota. “We are excited to begin the many visits that we are planning to conduct across the state throughout the next year, Commerce Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. ”The visit in Crosby was a great example of how communities can come together to discuss and plan ways that local communities and the state can come together to improve the quality of life for current and future residents.” The visit began with a community tour that included stops at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Crosby Kids Daycare, New Century Ag Noonan Terminal/Fertilizer Plant, Crosby City Hall, In the Potter’s Hand Inc., and the Divide County Courthouse.

Following the community tour, the more than 50 individuals who joined the visit convened in the Divide County Courthouse to hear an overview on the county’s strategic plan that was funded by the MSI Partners in Planning Grant.

An engaging Main Street discussion then followed, that included residential area rehabilitation and clean up, agriculture programs and opportunities, recreation, and youth involvement.

A schedule of future Main Street Visits will be announced soon. More information about the Main Street Initiative can be found at mainstreetND.com.