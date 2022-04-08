Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,123 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:23 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Douglas Jerome Johnson, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 25 year-old D’Andre Brewer, of Northeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.