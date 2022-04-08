Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4800 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:23 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Douglas Jerome Johnson, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 25 year-old D’Andre Brewer, of Northeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

