Governor Dunleavy Introduces HB 415 Relating to the Alaska Food Freedom Act

Alaska Governor Dunleavy introduced House Bill 415 relating to the Alaska Food Freedom Act. The act seeks to allow a producer to sell homemade food products and encourage the expansion of homemade food sales at farmers’ markets, agricultural fairs, ranches, farms, and producers’ homes by providing Alaskan citizens with unimpeded access to healthy food from Alaska.

“COVID-19 spotlighted many issues within Alaska—the big one was food security,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Over 90 percent of the food staples Alaskans use on an everyday basis is imported from out of state. Our food supply is fragile and dependent on ports and other states and countries. Alaska needs to develop its resources, including Alaska-grown products. This act will put food on the tables of Alaskans when they need it most.”

This bill will allow a producer to sell homemade food products to an informed end consumer and encourage the expansion of homemade food sales throughout the state. In addition, the legislation would codify existing cottage food regulations and raw fruit and vegetable exemptions. The bill also allows consumers to purchase meat according to animal share agreements directly from ranchers.

If enacted, the Alaska Food Freedom Act will stimulate the growth of cottage industries, promote food security for all Alaskans, and allow the development of an authentic “farm to table” marketplace.

