Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Former Legislator Charles G. Anderson Jr.

April 7, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former Alaska Representative Charles “Chuck” G. Anderson Jr., who passed away on March 30, 2022.

“My family sends our thoughts and prayers to the family of former Representative Charles G. Anderson Jr,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Charles, or Chuck, was a lifelong Alaskan, an Army Veteran, a Chief of Police, an Alaska Native leader, and a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives. We will widely remember Charles for his dedication to Alaska through various forms of leadership.”

On May 18, 1929, Representative Anderson was born on Long Island, located 20 miles from Kodiak. He began his lifelong dedication to public service with the United States Army during the Korean War. His law enforcement career started when he joined the Anchorage Police Department in 1953, moving up the ranks and serving as Chief of Police for the last seven years before retiring. Post-retirement, he was elected to the Alaska State House of Representatives and has been a member of several State Boards and Commissions.

Representative Anderson served on the CIRI Board of Directors for nearly 30 years before retiring as Chairman Emeritus. He recently served on the Southcentral Foundation Board of Directors as Vice Chairman until his recent retirement. In Representative Anderson’s memory, the Charles Anderson Scholarship Fund is being established by the CIRI Foundation for annual awards towards the law enforcement field of study.

Representative Anderson was a family man and married to his wife, Georgia, for 70 years. Together they raised two children: Charlie and Patti. He is survived by his wife, Georgia, daughter, Patti Juliussen, grandson, Charles “Chas” Anderson IV, and granddaughter, Katrina Juliussen-Mack.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff between sunrise and sunset tomorrow, April 8, 2022, in honor of former Representative Charles G. Anderson Jr.

###