THE CAPTAINS OF KIDs PROJECT - a program created by The Captains to benefit Kids in Distress (KID) Organization
Augusto “The Captain” Alagia announces a program to help kids and their families benefiting foster children served by Kids In Distress (KID)
The Captains defend the idea that EVERY HOME IS A TEMPLE. This social action aims to help children, making the foster homes maintained by the Kids in Distress organization a temple of love and care.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, BROWARD, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A company is more than profit and job creation. Every company has a social responsibility and needs to contribute to a better future for society. Under the innovative management of Mr. Augusto Alagia, The Captains, a multitasking company focused on painting, cleaning, handyman, and residential renovations, announces the beginning of an important social action.
March will be the starting point for the program The Captains of Kids, benefiting The Kids In Distress, Inc. (KID), a nationally accredited organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, preserving families, and treating children who have been abused and neglected.
The Captains was founded in 2016 and it has shown a revenue increase of 4,523% in 5 years without any borrowed capital. The numbers and reviews are only positive, which can be proven by the 400+ 5-star reviews on social media channels such as Google, Facebook, Yelp, and others.
Mr. Alagia, a father of two little girls, knows the importance of ensuring a healthy, beautiful, and well-kept environment for children to grow in, that is why The Captains, will offer a premium painting service to renovate a KID on-site-foster home with a new paint job, bringing colors to children's daily lives.
The renovation project covers the painting of interior ceilings, walls, trims and doors of this home dedicated to keeping sibling groups together. It includes 19 doors, 15+ bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms in this 2,800 sq. ft. property. The purpose is to bring more fun to the environment, including a mural made by Augusto himself.
The project counts on the important participation of other business partners like Michael Gaurnier (Michael Garnier Specialized Inspection Services) and Jay Granieri (ONE|Sotheby’s International Realty) creating a “chain of good” to improve the quality of life of our children.
To celebrate and deliver the renovated foster home, The Captains will hold an event at their headquarters to raise funds for the continuity of the project The Captains of KIDs. The funds will be raised from the sale of Brazilian barbecue on a stick and caipirinha. Local artists will also exhibit their work, donating a percentage of the works sold to the project. Other forms of donations will be announced at the event.
This idea of fundraising is to help the continuity of the project, improving more and more foster homes and houses of families in distress.
This action will also count on the contribution of Julietta Wenzell, Michael Chau, Racheli Refael, and Travis Rich.
WHAT: Project THE CAPTAIN OF KIDs
DATE OF BEGINNING OF THE FIRST PROJECT: March 07, 2022
ADDRESS: 819 NE 26th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 (KID)
DATE OF THE FIRST FUNDRAISING EVENT: April 30, 2022, 2-6 p.m.
ADDRESS: The Captains Headquarters - Address: 1446 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
ABOUT THE COMPANIES
The Captains is a company based in Fort Lauderdale since 2016. Offering a high-quality painting service contributes to the local economy. The company has been growing a lot and expanding its services to other areas as cleaning.
www.thecaptainpainter.com
Email contact to interview Augusto Alagia: pr@thecaptains.com and contact@thecaptains.com
Text Message contact for interview: (954) 278-1313
Kids in Distress (KIDS) was created as a shelter for abused and neglected children. Now is a nationally accredited organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, preserving families, and treating children who have been abused and neglected.
www.kidinc.org
Contact: Flávia Aliberti (flaviaaliberti@kidinc.org / (954) 390-7654)
Michael Gaurnier, ACI is a Home Inspection Service that primarily works with experienced and luxury property buyers. It’s a Fort Lauderdale Based Service Providing Highly Technical Home Inspections In The South Florida Area Of Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade Counties. Michael Gaurnier, ACI, Inc. is a Home Inspection Service that primarily works with experienced and luxury property buyers.
Michael Gaurnier is a Professional Inspector certified by the American Society of Home Inspectors. He is licensed as a home inspector and termite inspector in the state of Florida and he speaks English, French, and Haitian Creole. Michael has been in the construction and inspection industry for over 18 years and has performed various types of inspections on over 3,000 homes and commercial buildings.
www.gohomeinspection.com
Contact: Michael Gaurnier (aci.inspector@gmail.com / (954) 303-9565)
Jay Granieri is ranked Top 1% Real Estate Agent/ Teams in Fort Lauderdale, Realtor at ONE Sotheby's International, Governors-Board Member for Broward-Miami Association of Realtors, Business Development BNI Premier Fort Lauderdale. Representing hundreds of sales throughout Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, he boasts a 98 percent closing rate. Receiving numerous awards during his career, Jay Granieri is one of the most recognizable top-producing Realtors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is a Principal with ONE Sotheby’s International | The Curated Collection Group on Las Olas Blvd and brings a strong background in leadership and real estate team development.
www.onesothebysrealty.com
Contact: Jay Granieri (jgranieri@onesothebysrealty.com / (310) 713-9090)
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Body & Soul supports and empowers people to become the best version of themselves by achieving balance in their bodies and minds.
www.bodyandsoul-pt.com
Contact: Julietta Wenzell (julietta@bodyandsoul-pt.com / (954) 351-2299)
Assisting Hands Fort Lauderdale aims to provide the highest quality home care services to their clients so that they can live at home comfortably, safely, and independently. They achieve this through careful selection of our caregivers, detailed training, and intense monitoring.
www.assistinghands.com
Contact: Michael Chau (https://assistinghands.com/contact-us/ / 866-924-2442)
Rachelli Refael helps home buyers for over 26 exceptional years get pre-approved for a home mortgage so they know exactly what home price they can buy from the get-go – without the hiccups and denials just before closing.
www.loans-4-u.com
Contact: Rachelli Refael (rachelli@loans-4-u.com / (954) 567-7300)
AIG Retirement Services helps people to live tomorrow the way they choose — and enjoy life the way they want.
Contact: Travis Rich (traviscrich@hotmail.com / Travis.Rich@valic.com / (954) 567-7300)
