Governor Newsom Statement on Introduction of CARE Court Legislation

Published: Apr 07, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Just over a month after Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new policy framework for providing community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment services to Californians with the most acute challenges, legislators today debuted measures that will establish the CARE Court framework. Governor Newsom issued the following statement on SB 1338 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), and AB 2830 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica): “I thank the Legislature for moving with urgency to introduce this legislation that brings us a step closer to providing vital treatment and support for Californians struggling with severe schizophrenia spectrum and psychotic disorders. “Sadly, the status quo provides support only after a criminal justice intervention or conservatorship. CARE Court is a paradigm shift, providing a new pathway for seriously ill individuals before they end up cycling through prison, emergency rooms, or homeless encampments. “Over the past month, my Administration has traveled throughout the state meeting with impacted Californians and their loved ones, behavioral health experts, service providers, local officials and others to help shape the CARE Court framework. “Passing this legislation in a timely manner is incredibly important to help those in desperate need of services receive the support they deserve. I look forward to our continued partnership with the Legislature and stakeholders to make CARE Court a reality in communities across California.” The updated bill language will be available on www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov within 24 hours, and the Administration anticipates the legislation will be passed by this summer. Stakeholders and members of the public can learn more about the CARE Court framework, provide their input, and keep abreast of developments here.

###