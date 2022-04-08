Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,119 in the last 365 days.

DOTAX News Release: OAHU WOMEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR TAX VIOLATIONS

HONOLULU – Saena Yi, an Oahu woman, was arrested today in Honolulu by Special Agents from the Department of Taxation and Department of Public Safety Deputy Sheriffs for tax violation offenses.

Yi was charged in Circuit Court on April 4, 2022, with one count each of false and fraudulent statements for the 2017 and 2018 tax years, as well as one count each of willful failure to file a return, supply information, or secure a license for the same two tax years.

Yi faces imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to $100,000 for each of the two counts of false and fraudulent statements in violation of Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 231-36(a) if convicted. In addition, Yi also faces imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $25,000 for each of the two counts of willful failure to file a return, supply information, or secure a license, in violation of Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 231-35 if convicted.

This investigation was coordinated by the Department of Taxation, Criminal Investigation Section, the Hawai’i Department of Public Safety, Sheriff’s Office, the Hawai’i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and the Hawai’i Department of Attorney General.

# # #

Media Contact:

Joshua A. Mapanao

Department of Taxation

(808) 587-1540

[email protected]

http://tax.hawaii.gov

 

You just read:

DOTAX News Release: OAHU WOMEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR TAX VIOLATIONS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.