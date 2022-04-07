Submit Release
Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection – Competitive application for behavioral support in youth shelter/ancillary therapeutic services

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $524,000 available to licensed overnight youth shelters, HOPE Centers, Crisis Residential Centers (CRC), and HOPE/CRC centers to serve youth, ages 12-17, in the State of Washington to:

  • Provide behavioral health support for youth in crisis. Services could be individual, group, or a combination.
  • Add capacity onsite for enhanced mental health and substance use related support that is trauma informed, culturally competent, client driven, and evidence based.
  • Aim proposals to traditionally underserved populations such as Blacks/African Americans, American Indians/Alaska Natives, Latinx, Youth exiting systems of care, People with disabilities, Immigrants and Refugees, Non-English speakers, People hurt or harmed by domestic, sexual or family violence. (See attachments for more information and important dates)

Proposals are due: May 16, 2022 by 4 pm PST

