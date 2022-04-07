Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection – Competitive application for behavioral support in youth shelter/ancillary therapeutic services

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $524,000 available to licensed overnight youth shelters, HOPE Centers, Crisis Residential Centers (CRC), and HOPE/CRC centers to serve youth, ages 12-17, in the State of Washington to:

Provide behavioral health support for youth in crisis. Services could be individual, group, or a combination.

Add capacity onsite for enhanced mental health and substance use related support that is trauma informed, culturally competent, client driven, and evidence based.

Aim proposals to traditionally underserved populations such as Blacks/African Americans, American Indians/Alaska Natives, Latinx, Youth exiting systems of care, People with disabilities, Immigrants and Refugees, Non-English speakers, People hurt or harmed by domestic, sexual or family violence. (See attachments for more information and important dates)

Proposals are due: May 16, 2022 by 4 pm PST