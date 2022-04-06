South Fork Clearwater River Hatchery Steelhead Program: Video Series Part 1- Volunteer Anglers

Steelhead anglers volunteer to catch steelhead for the South Fork Clearwater River steelhead hatcheries. This spring, Idaho Fish and Game reached the goal of capturing over 500 adults to use as broodstock to produce 1.4 million juveniles to be released back into the South Fork Clearwater River. Since 2010, Idaho Fish and Game has been recruiting volunteer anglers to catch adult hatchery steelhead from the South Fork Clearwater River. As the largest Idaho Fish and Game volunteer program in the state, hundreds of volunteers assist with catching, tubing and shuttling fish to the hatchery trucks for transport back to hatcheries. Hatcheries rely on anglers from around the region, other states, and even other countries to collect steelhead broodstock on the South Fork Clearwater River each year. This video is part 1 of a 3 part series on the South Fork Clearwater River Hatchery Steelhead Program.