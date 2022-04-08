COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Westfield Wheaton Mall and the Project Prom Dress Giveaway will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Distracted Driving Awareness Month will also be a topic of discussion in this week’s show

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 7, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dr. Cesar Palacios, executive director of the Montgomery County Language Minority Health Project (MCLMHP Inc.) Proyecto Salud Clinic; Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, officer with the Montgomery County Police Department; and Elizabeth Gonzalez, program coordinator at the Montgomery County Recreation Center. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded the eligibility for an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50 and certain individuals with a higher risk of severe outcomes from the virus. Dr. Cesar Palacios will discuss the time frame needed between doses for eligible individuals. Moreover, as part of Montgomery County’s Latino Health Initiative, (LHI) Salud y Bienestar, spearheaded by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and Council President Gabriel Albornoz, the County is hosting vaccination clinics at the Westfield Wheaton Mall. Dr. Palacios will discuss the hours of operations, and appointments are not required to receive a vaccination.

The second segment of the show will focus on the deadly epidemic of distracted driving. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which is focused on brining awareness to this public safety issue. Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez will provide important recommendations to take into consideration when residents are behind the wheel. Driving distracted, or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can cause the loss of life and severe, life-altering injuries. Cortes-Vazquez will discuss the importance of taking responsibility for the choices that we make when we are on the road. Obeying the law, and making small changes in our driving routines, can save lives.

The final segment of the show highlights prom season and the generosity of community members. With these highly anticipated events for young people just around the corner, and Montgomery County Recreation wants to ensure that the dream of attending the prom can come true for high school students. On Saturday, April 16, the department will host the Project Prom Dress Giveaway to provide new and gently used dresses to young women. Elizabeth Gonzalez will discuss the variety of activities planned for the event taking place at the Marilyn Praisner Recreation Center located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Accessories, shoes and makeup classes will be provided. No registration is necessary; however, a school identification will be required. The event is open to all students from the Washington metropolitan area.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #

Release ID: 22-157 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7808