Illinois EPA Refers Circle K to Attorney General for Enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, April 7 - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against Circle K for a release of gasoline and diesel fuel from a tanker truck in Granite City (Madison County). The referral cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.

On April 6, 2022, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency received a report of a Circle K tanker truck that overturned and spilled 8,000 gallons of its 9,000-gallon load of fuel. The truck was carrying 6,400 gallons of gasoline and 2,600 gallons of diesel fuel. One thousand (1,000) gallons of fuel was vacuumed out of the tanker. The release occurred at IL Rt. 3 and St. Thomas Road in Granite City. Emergency responders and representatives from Illinois EPA responded to the site.

The incident occurred during significant rains, resulting in fuel pooling in the median and at least 200 feet in both directions on both sides of the road. Emergency responders attempted to block nearby culverts to slow or stop the migration to groundwater. An environmental remediation contractor has been hired by the responsible party to begin cleanup. An investigation of the incident and remediation at the site continues.

The referral asks the Attorney General's Office to obtain an order requiring Circle K to immediately address any impact of the release to the roadway, medians, farmland, and groundwater, and any other impact on the environment resulting from the spill. The Illinois EPA is seeking an Injunctive Order so that site conditions do not worsen, and the impact is managed in a proper manner to avoid any additional harm to human health and the environment. Illinois EPA also seeks to have Circle K enter the Site Remediation program to ensure Agency oversight and approval of cleanup of the site and off-site properties impacted by the release.