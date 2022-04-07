Statement on Confirmation Vote of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson

ILLINOIS, April 7 - Springfield— I am filled with joy upon today's history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all. As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson's appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land.