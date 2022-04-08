2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse
Author Entail Catastrophe About The Place And Its Conditions
The hope of Western civilization has been to invent an ultimate Christian society, a society in which people are raised to higher levels of existence rather than crucified.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Albert Krueger will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse. It is a spiritual guidebook that examines the formation of the Christian faith for modern and advanced thinking in the present apocalyptic cultural environment. Plagues are catastrophes that are likely to happen on cultural conditioning. The book shows that the dialogues and words of the Book of Revelation, and apocalyptic language in general, are meant to be evocative rather than indicative.
— Excerpt from Conundrums of the End
Conundrums of the End looks at today’s apocalyptic times and it leads destiny and fate to be ready for change.
Currently living in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife, Albert Krueger earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Arizona and has a master's degree in Divinity from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, in Berkeley, California. He practiced his profession in the Pacific Northwest. They traveled and visited desert places that are secluded.
Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse
Written by: Albert Krueger
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other