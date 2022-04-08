Submit Release
2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Knockout!: Kicking Cancer's Ass

A Typical Teenage Boy Who Is Fighting A Rare Illness

That was a pretty regular occurrence in our neighborhood. We were getting older, and times were changing. Soon, high school would be ending, and we’d be trying to find our way forward in the world.”
— Excerpt from Knockout!: Kicking Cancer's Ass
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author B.F. Squadere will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Knockout!: Kicking Cancer’s Ass. Based on true-to-life events of Brian Squadere's diagnosis and subsequent treatment experiences when he was a teenage boy. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma. It is the remarkable story of Brian Squadere’s unrelenting battle to not only save his life but to not give up his dream of living an ordinary life. A miraculous event happens, and it will inspire you like no book you’ve ever read before.

“Brian’s chronology about his long bout with cancer, and against all possible odds, attributes to his intuition and the grace that is around him, prevails in strengthening Brian’s being. Brian is an inspiration to all with illness and those without. Well done!”
— Carl M. Baggetta, Jr., Amazon Customer Review.

B.F. Squadere was born in New York on May 3, 1963. He graduated in 1981 from Colonie Central High School and, in 1988, graduated from the College of St. Rose. He loves his family and lives his life to the fullest.

Knockout!: Kicking Cancer’s Ass
Written by: B.F. Squadere
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

