2022 COVID Surge of Surrendered Pups Leads Spot Dog Walking App to Raise Money for Shelters
On April 12th 2022, Canadian dog walking app ‘Spot Dog Walkers’ is raising money for Pawsitive Match
In times like these especially, we believe that pet rescues across Canada deserve recognition and support for their work, and we’re grateful for the chance to put forth a helping paw.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the days of pandemic restrictions fading into the rear-view mirror, local pet shelters across Canada are feeling the pinch of rising pet surrenders, as new dog owners return to their regularly scheduled lives.
On this note, AARCs pointed out, “when you look at the first quarter of 2021 versus 2022, what we’ve actually seen is the number of (dog surrender) requests has doubled." They're not the first shelter to have noticed leaps like those either.
As Spot's founder, John Minchin, says, “in times like these especially, we believe that pet rescues across Canada deserve recognition and support for their work, and we’re grateful for the chance to put forth a helping paw."
To make a difference, Spot has partnered with Pawsitive Match, giving them 100% of proceeds from this mini-fundraiser.
Even though Pawsitive Match is based in Calgary, their work extends across Canada, and across the globe as well! They've saved the lives of cats & dogs in the USA, Mexico, and Thailand, in addition to Canada, for 15 years and counting!
As well, Pawsitive Match is a "shelter" in every sense of the word; their work in providing safe refuge for cats & dogs, who are stuck in crowded or closing shelters (who might otherwise be euthanized) was especially moving to Spot.
Spot will donate $5 for every completed dog walk on April 12th, 2022. We thank participants for helping Spot & Pawsitive Match find forever homes for surrendered furry friends.
Spot is a Canadian dog walking app that has completed more than 80,000 walks! Since 2016, Spot has conveniently offered private, on-leash dog walking services to residents in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.
Valuing safety and reliability above all else, every Spot dog walk is GPS tracked, and one-on-one with one of Spot’s insured, background checked dog walkers.
For Canadians looking for a dog walking service that works every time, with no last minute cancellations, wondering whether their dog walker even showed up, or how long they actually walked for… they’ve come to the right place with Spot.
