Harold Achicanoy, the Colombian Mechanical Engineer who brings Green Technology Air Conditioning in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficiency is the number one factor when it comes to purchases for cooling and heating our homes. To achieve the maximum efficiency what matters is getting the right system for your home and lifestyle.

Harold Achicanoy, has partner with DAIZUKI and EVERWELL as exclusive distributor in Tampa Bay area (as well as ORLANDO – OCALA – SARASOTA ), in order to bring to his clients, the best Green Technology in Air Conditioning for the best efficiency.

Harold comes with decades of industry experience while maintaining his focus on delivering the best service and products to his customers. He started his career as a Mechanical Engineer in Colombia, where he ran his own engineering firm for eight years and worked with successful corporations and professionals on HVAC systems and Engineering Projects. In addition, he expanded his experience in the commercial /industrial sales and application fields with multinational companies as a successful sales engineer. Later, in 2012, he started his own firm in USA, CTS LLC “COMFORT TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS” offering AC supply for residential and commercial air conditioning business.

Harold has a Mechanical Engineer degree in Specialization in Engineering of Management Systems in Colombia and an Associate of Science Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology at ITT Technical Institute Tampa Florida in USA. With over 30 Years of experience and knowledge, he is able to deliver all alternatives and solutions for his customers’ needs by always keeping up with the latest advances in technology. He is here to answer any questions about how to choose a system that is best suited to the specific requirements of your property and budget. While his company, CTS LLC is an Exclusive Authorized Dealer in Tampa Bay Area for DAIZUKI, EVERWELL, COOPER HUNTER and TEMPSTAR equipment, they can also help you find the exact equipment that you are looking for. You can count on Harold and CTS to provide you with a system and solution that fits your unique needs, there is a reason they have earned a reputation for doing the job right the first time.

CTS LLC is in the business of making your business as comfortable, healthy and energy efficient as you want it to be. “Our success depends on the satisfaction of our customers, and that is why we treat each and every customer as if they were our only customer. We value our customers and we believe in treating each and every person like we would our own family members” Harold commented. CTS LLC is proud to provide all of the same services that the large companies do, yet they are small enough to remain personable and friendly. “You’re our customer, not a customer number!” Harold emphasized.

Harold applies the experience gained in scouting life to his business by using the motto "Be prepared" and the slogan "Do a Good Turn Daily " with each and every customer, making the CTS business in Florida grow day by day.

“Our commitment to excellence has put us in the forefront of our industry. We’ve championed efficient construction since its inception as a means of minimizing waste and maximizing value “ Harold added.

The products and materials CTS LLC use are of the highest quality. Many of the products are professional grade with enhanced features and warranties for Florida and the surrounding areas.

CTS LLC offers a wide variety of services including Air Conditioning systems, New/ Used equipment & parts, Supply, Installation, Service, Freight and Delivery. To get more information on the products and services that CTS offers please visit: ctsacsupply.com or call 813.409.0694 for a quick consultation.