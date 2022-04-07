Submit Release
Virtual meeting scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Central April 13 to discuss development of ICC 1300 standard

A virtual meeting of the Code Council’s Residential Seismic Assessment and Retrofit Standard Consensus Committee (IS-RSARC) will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 13, to discuss the development of the ICC 1300 standard. As an American National Standards Institute accredited standards developing organization, the Code Council is undertaking a project coordinated with the California Earthquake Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to develop a Code Council standard for the seismic evaluation and retrofit of one- and two-family dwellings (including

townhouses) designated as ICC 1300, Standard for the Vulnerability-Based Seismic Assessment and Retrofit of One- and Two-Family Dwellings. Read more here.

