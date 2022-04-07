Submit Release
The Code Council will join modular construction professionals from around the world at this year’s 39th annual World of Modular Convention and Tradeshow hosted by the Modular Building Institute (MBI) on April 25-28. The World of Modular Convention will be at San Antonio, Texas, to provide opportunities to network and attend educational presentations on the latest trends in off-site construction. It also extends the opportunity to discuss ongoing industry issues, including housing affordability and building quality and sustainability. The Code Council and MBI developed multiple resources in 2021 to help support the safe and efficient use of off-site construction. The organizations released two new American National Standards to support consistency within the off-site construction process and how off-site construction projects demonstrate compliance with building codes. To view the Code Council’s off-site construction resources and modular standards, visit our webpage. For speaker and agenda information for the World of Modular Convention, read more here.

Code Council joins offsite construction industry at the 2022 World of Modular Annual Convention

