April 15 deadline is coming up quickly to submit nominations for the Code Council’s annual awards.

Time is running out to nominate someone for the 2022 ICC awards who deserves to be recognized for their achievements in building safety. If you know a great leader, trailblazer, educator, community helper or other outstanding individual or group — tell us about them! But don’t wait too long because the deadline for submissions is Friday, April 15. Apply now.

