2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Heartfelt Medium: Guide to Develop Your Mediumship Naturally
Author Guides People To Develop Their Own Unique Spiritual Language
We are all on a spiritual path and seeking our spiritual truth.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rachelle Gehman has published her book titled The Heartfelt Medium: Guide to Developing Your Mediumship Naturally. It is a guidebook to how Spirits speak to us and how to develop our spiritual language with Spirits. The Heartfelt Medium demystifies psychic mediumship and empowers readers to establish their relationship with Spirits while learning their unique spiritual language.
— Excerpt from The Heartfelt Medium
The Heartfelt Medium is a multi-level approach that can help anyone break down the natural steps and show you how to connect, hold your connection, and deliver powerful messages that transform lives.
“The Heartfelt Medium was an important masterpiece crafted very well for a beginner, intermediate mediums, and beyond. If you are starting out, it is straightforward and packed with all the information you will need to begin communicating with spirit and understanding how. From how the brain works and picks up the message, to the different ways that each of us communicates with spirit to the moral and ethical way to use this gift. I would highly recommend it!”
— Amazon Customer Review.
“This was such an amazing book! So very inspiring & one that I’m going to read many times. Rachelle helps you learn ways to enhance your psychic abilities & mediumship abilities in easy-to-understand dialogue. She’s been doing it her whole life & it comes so naturally to her yet she manages to word everything so perfectly so we can learn to connect better with spirit, with our guides & with our inner self.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Rachelle Gehman is a psychic medium, speaker, teacher, healer, and counselor that has taught countless students how to connect with Spirits and empower them to develop their natural gifts. She counsels individuals in need and provides evidence-based readings for her clients. Rachelle has worked as a psychic medium for over ten years and still sees clients regularly.
The Heartfelt Medium: Guide to Developing Your Mediumship Naturally
Written by: Rachelle Gehman
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other