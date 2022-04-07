More about Carr Calls on Senate to Reject President Biden’s Nomination for Federal Election Commission

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today sent a letter to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration to strongly urge that they reject President Joe Biden’s nomination of Dara Lindenbaum to serve as a member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

“It would be a travesty to grant Dara Lindenbaum a seat on the FEC when she has spent the last four years in Georgia undermining our election system, perpetuating false claims of voter suppression, and pushing unfounded conspiracy theories that our voting machines ‘switched’ votes from failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to Brian Kemp in 2018,” said Carr.

“The FEC is structured as an independent agency that seeks to uphold the integrity of elections, and Lindenbaum’s egregious attempts to invalidate Georgia’s election system based on allegations manufactured by the Abrams campaign should be cause for alarm. Her appointment would significantly harm efforts to restore Americans' confidence in our elections, and I strongly urge the Senate to reject this nomination.”

In arguing against her nomination, Carr notes that Lindenbaum has spent her career serving as counsel for Democratic candidates and left-leaning voter advocacy groups, including her current and long-standing role as attorney for Stacey Abrams’ non-profit organization, Fair Fight Action. Carr further notes that Lindenbaum sued to challenge the validity of Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election that Abrams lost but refused to concede, and that the bulk of her unfounded, unproven and unsubstantiated allegations were so spurious that they were dismissed without trial by a federal judge last year.

Lindenbaum testified Wednesday at the Senate Committee on Rules. The committee is expected to vote soon on whether to recommend her nomination to the full Senate.

"While Lindenbaum testified that it has been her ‘life's work’ to bolster confidence in our election system and that she seeks to be a ‘consensus builder,’ her actions in Georgia over the past four years tell a very different story," Carr further said.

Read the letter here .