Six Beers for Six Years: Urban South Brewery Celebrates Sixth Anniversary in New Orleans
New Orleans’ largest craft brewery increases production volume by almost 900% in six years of operation
Our mission has always been to build an enduring company that embodies the values and traditions of the Urban South.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month. Urban South has experienced tremendous growth in its first six years of operation, increasing its production volume by nearly 900% and becoming the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, in addition to opening its first satellite location in Houston, Texas. In honor of its sixth anniversary, the brewery will celebrate by releasing six new beers brewed in collaboration with craft breweries across the country and an event at its New Orleans taproom.
— Jacob Landry, Urban South Brewery
“Our mission has always been to build an enduring company that embodies the values and traditions of the Urban South,” said Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery. “Our goals are to act as a strong community partner while producing world-class beer. The last six years of growth and evolution have been more than we ever could have imagined, and we wouldn't be where we are today without our extraordinary team and the support of our fans and local community.”
In six years of business, Urban South has become one of the fastest-growing breweries in the country. Successes over the past six years include:
Production volume grew by 866%. The brewery has filled over 4.3 million cans and over 16,800 kegs in 2021, and expanded distribution from the greater New Orleans area to include Northern Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The brewery has added 48 jobs to the local economy to accommodate rapid growth, all paying over $15.50 per hour and including health insurance for full-time positions.
In 2021 alone, Urban South brewed and released 206 unique beers ranging from IPAs to fruited sours to hard seltzers. This included more than 40 beers brewed in collaboration with craft breweries across the country.
In 2021, the brewery donated 2,400 cases of beer to local nonprofit organizations including Son of a Saint, Hogs for the Cause, Special Olympics and the Louisiana SPCA.
Raised over $16,000 for Louisiana hurricane relief work through the Coastal Harmony Relief Fund, where a portion of beer sales are donated to organizations on the ground committed to the long-term work of rebuilding the Gulf Coast and fighting climate change.
Consistently recognized by prestigious national award programs including the Can Can Awards, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, the U.S. Open Beer Championship, Great American Beer Festival and the Beer Army Awards.
Urban South Brewery was founded in New Orleans in 2016 by Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling. In just three short years, the brewery earned the title of largest craft brewery in New Orleans. In 2020, Urban South opened the doors of its first satellite location in Houston, Texas. Both locations continue to operate with fearlessness, integrity and the intention to brew the South’s most respected beer.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
