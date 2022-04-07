Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,109 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: PUBLIC COMMENT ON PROPOSED ROUNDABOUT AT KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY AND KAHEKILI HIGHWAY

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking input from the communities surrounding the Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway intersection on the construction of a proposed roundabout. The public comment period will be open through Thursday, May 5, 2022, at https://forms.office.com/g/a3Tx0v3Tcg

A roundabout is proposed at the current T-intersection near Hygienic Store to improve safety, reduce conflicts with left turns, and increase efficiency of the Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway intersection.

More information on the proposed project including the project schedule can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/kamehameha-kahekili-intersection-imp/

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: PUBLIC COMMENT ON PROPOSED ROUNDABOUT AT KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY AND KAHEKILI HIGHWAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.