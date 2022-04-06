DHS Recognizes National Public Health Week During Thank You Tour

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues its "Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together,” during National Public Health Week to further promote the hard work and dedication of our state’s public health heroes. As part of the Thank You Tour, DHS is calling on Wisconsinites to participate online by recognizing individuals, groups, or organizations who have been involved in the COVID-19 response. Nearly 150 notes of appreciation have already been submitted, which DHS will begin sharing this week on its website and social media.

"Every day, local public health workers go above and beyond to protect the health of our friends, neighbors, and communities—especially during the extraordinary circumstances of the past two years, their work has been nothing short of heroic," said Gov. Evers. "Wisconsin’s public health infrastructure plays a critically important role in the health and wellness of folks across our state. I’m proud to join in recognizing and celebrating their hard work, selflessness, and dedication, and I encourage others to join me by celebrating National Public Health Week."

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake was at Prevea Health in Green Bay today to recognize the Brown County Health Department and local health care partners for their response to the pandemic. Additional stops are planned around the state at other local and tribal health departments, COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, health care facilities, vaccination community outreach grant awardee sites, and health care systems. Previous stops included a county testing and vaccination clinic in Madison; a mental health and substance use respite house and health department in La Crosse; federally qualified health centers and vaccination community outreach grantees in Milwaukee; and a community vaccination site in Racine.

These stops on the Thank Your Tour coincide with National Public Health Week. This year’s theme is "Public Health is Where You Are," illustrating public health’s influence in all aspects of life. Gov. Evers' proclamation celebrates the contributions of public health heroes throughout the pandemic and looks forward to the future of public health. Alongside this recognition, DHS is calling for Wisconsinites to submit thank you notes online to public health professionals and others who have been involved in the COVID-19 response.

"We are happy to provide this platform for people across Wisconsin to post a note of appreciation to an individual or a group who made a difference for them and their community during the pandemic," said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "It’s truly inspiring and gratifying to read these acknowledgements and is a reminder of the incredible work that has been done, and the sacrifices that have been made, by so many people throughout the state."

The Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together runs through May to thank and recognize Wisconsin’s public health departments, health systems, and community organizations, among others, for their work to respond to the pandemic, and for their continued partnership for the work that lies ahead.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.

From left to right: Dana Jermstad, Director, Communication and Public Relations, Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin; Sue Wheeler, Director, Pharmacy, HSHS Eastern Wisconsin; Jerry Brockway, Director, Supply Chain, Prevea Health and HSHS Eastern Wisconsin; Erin Choate, Director, Front End Revenue Operations, Prevea Health; Brian Charlier, President and CEO, HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals; Senior Vice President, Prevea Health; Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health; Dr. Paul Pritchard, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer, Prevea Health; Megan Pfarr, Director, Therapy Services / COVID-19 Community Site and Outreach Coordinator, Prevea Health; Amber Allen, Executive Director, Primary Care and Quality / COVID-19 Operations, Prevea Health; DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake

Front row from left to right: Ann Steinberger, Public Health Nurse; Beth Longley, Health Aide; Andrea Kressin, Public Health Manager - Community Engagement; Patti Zich, Office Manager; Anna Nick, Public Health Officer/Administrator Second row from left to right: Melissa Belvedere, Public Health Manger - Covid Response and Recovery; Christine Counard, Public Health Nurse; Jill Beck, COVID Specialist; Kris Kovacic, Public Health Strategist; Claire Paprocki, Public Health Strategist/PIO; DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake; Kit Ledvina, Public Health Strategist; Drew Jaeger, City of Oshkosh Fire Dept/Incident Management Team Member; Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive Third row from left to right: Becky Mooren, Public Health Nurse; Kate Long, Public Health Nurse; Irma Campos, Covid Specialist; Seth Weldon, Environmental Health Manager; Mellissa Cuny, Health Aide, Va Yang, Health Aide; Rodrigo Perez, Health Aid; Jed Aspley, public health sanitarian, Lauri Maki, Brown County Emergency Manager; Nathanial Wagner, NEW Zoo Adventure Parks Supervisor; Assistant Chief Robert Goplin, Green Bay Metro Fire Department; Assistant Chief Ryan Gibbons, Green Bay Metro Fire Department;