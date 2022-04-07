The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Son of a Poacher: Wyoming Warden in the Making

A Long Winding Journey from Being a Poacher in Wyoming

“The next thing I remember was my mother had graduated from beauty school, and she set up a house trailer in the front yard of our Emblem home. She operated her beauty salon out of that trailer.” — Scott C. Werbelow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Scott C. Werbelow will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Son of a Poacher: Wyoming Warden in the Making. A nonfiction autobiography book about the journey of author Scott C. Werbelow from his younger memories of growing up on a remote Wyoming ranch to being an official Wyoming Game Warden for nearly 20 years later.

It is an inspirational story that relates the early childhood and growing up experiences of the author who proves how a determined person can accomplish anything and succeed in life with a willingness to work hard. He currently resides in Meeteetse, Wyoming, and serves as the Game Warden Coordinator of the Cody Region which encompasses the entire Bighorn Basin.

“Best book I have read in a long time. I loved it was true and marveled at knowing this was such a grown-up little boy with the best stories!! Can’t wait for the next book. If you were born and raised in Wyoming or now live here and love Wyoming, this book is for you. I know where all these places he writes about are and have been to them all. Grew up in a town not far from them and remember when I was a little girl going with my dad to buy sheep there. Great Read!!

— Amazon Customer Review.

Son of a Poacher: Wyoming Warden in the Making

Written by: Scott C. Werbelow

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.