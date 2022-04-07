2022 LATFOB presents The Compleat Ambler: A Hiker's Notebook about the Flora, Fauna and Fungi of a Healthy Mind and Body
Author Enthralls The Beauty of Hiking Outdoors and its Living Things Existing
Being able to learn so much about plants, animals, birds, insects, reptiles, history, evolution, and culture in one book is a wonderful opportunity. This is very readable and thorough.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Donald Needham will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Compleat Ambler: A Hikers Notebook about the Flora, Fauna and Fungi of a Healthy Mind and Body. A book of tallied discovery of history, lore, fables, and superstitions that evolve at every process. The purpose is to imprint an understanding of the environment, and how everything fits together interdependence. On record, the book is intended to be what Isaac Walton’s classic Compleat Angler was to fishing the outcome of a long term of learning about the outside world and desire to share the knowledge thus acquired with an optimistic mind.
— Amazon Customer Review
It stretches from physical mechanics and the details of boots and packs to the marvel of what nature has to offer - flora, fauna, fungi, and fossils. The mental and physical health of those who walk in the forest is here, a vitamin for the ready, willing, and able.
“Being able to learn so much about plants, animals, birds, insects, reptiles, history, evolution, and culture in one book is a wonderful opportunity. This is very readable and thorough. I feel as if I’ve expanded my universe, and increased my knowledge of the natural world and human development. For a comprehensive explanation of all these things, plus more, this is the best book I’ve come across!”
— Amazon Customer Review.
“William Needham is a hike leader with the club that I usually hike with on the AT and in Shenandoahs. He put together his deep knowledge of the trees, fungi, fauna, and flora into this very readable book. You can sense his formal education and background in science and engineering from his no-nonsense descriptions, as well as his witty and dry sense of humor. Most of the content is US specific and even to the East Coast but a great read for hikers or ramblers in the woods.” — Goodreads Review.
The Compleat Ambler: A Hikers Notebook about the Flora, Fauna and Fungi of a Healthy Mind and Body
Written by: William Donald Needham
