Public comment on proposed roundabout at Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway

Main, News Posted on Apr 7, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking input from the communities surrounding the Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway intersection on the construction of a proposed roundabout. The public comment period will be open through Thursday, May 5, 2022, at https://forms.office.com/g/a3Tx0v3Tcg

A roundabout is proposed at the current T-intersection near Hygienic Store to improve safety, reduce conflicts with left turns, and increase efficiency of the Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway intersection.

More information on the proposed project including the project schedule can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/kamehameha-kahekili-intersection-imp/

###