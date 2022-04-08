Submit Release
MULTI-PLATINUM HIGHVIBE ARTIST IS TRANSFORMING LIVES

TWEET is PRS, founding member of the breakout group Next, is transforming lives by sharing his transformational training process to live the #BESTLIFEEVER.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and Inspirational Influencer, Tweet is PRS (Prince Raphael Shawan) is a multi-platinum recording artist. Founding member of the Minneapolis trio Next is no stranger to success. Tweet is PRS has achieved some of the music industry's highest honors including eight Billboard Music Awards, eight ASCAP Awards, a pair of American Music Awards nominations and a Soul Train Award.

He is considered a visionary and revolutionary “HIGHVIBE” artist that has worked in the music industry for more than two decades. In 1992 Tweet along with his brother T-Low and friend R.L. formed the muli-platinum R&B group called Next. The group is best known for their chart-topping singles “Wifey,” “Butta Love,” “I Still Love You,” and “Too Close” (which ranks #30 on The Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Songs). Tweet is not only a singer, songwriter and artist, he is also considered a mindset artist, meditation guide and overall inspirational artist.

Tweet is PRS has overcome the darkest moments of his life by facing his greatest challenges all while the world watched and judged, without understanding the reasons behind his struggles. Tweet soon realized that he had a bigger calling in life and that was to help others transform their lives by sharing the transformational training processes that he uses daily to live the #BESTLIFEEVER, regardless of past or present circumstances. On his journey of healing himself, Tweet found his way back to the light.

Tweet’s goal is to help people remember how to connect to their true selves through his music and by sharing what he did to save himself. He has coined the term “HIGHVIBE” which represents the style of his music and his fans are referred to as the #HIGHVIBETRIBE. Tweet is PRS is motivated to use his music to assist as many people as possible to live their truth while experiencing the best moments life has to offer.

After more than 20 years of being a recording artist in the music industry, Tweet is PRS is just getting
started on his journey by releasing his hot new single “IM LIKE DAT” and he considers this his
reintroduction to the world. D.A.T. is an acronym for, “Different All the Time,” which in his own words
means “always evolving.” The world can expect to see Tweet’s evolution through his music, so get ready!

“Life is a journey that is not focused on the destination, it’s about committing to unwrapping the gift of every moment.”

