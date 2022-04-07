Submit Release
TO:                  John Lavisky, City Administrator, Lighthouse Point

                        Kyle Van Buskirk, City Commission President, City of Lighthouse Point

                        Michael Udine, Mayor, Broward County

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            April 7, 2022

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Mayor Glenn Troast

 

On March 23, 2022, Mayor Glenn Troast of Lighthouse Point, Florida, passed away. Troast was a resident of Lighthouse Point for the past 20 years. He spent his last years serving as the Mayor of Lighthouse Point since his election in 2014. Prior to serving as the Mayor, Troast was elected to the City Commission in 2011. He also served on the Code Enforcement Board for four years. Mayor Glenn Troast will be remembered for his inspiring dedication to serving the people of Lighthouse Point until his very last days. 

 

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the City Municipal Complex in Lighthouse Point, Florida; the City Hall of Lighthouse Point, Florida; and the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, April 8, 2022.

