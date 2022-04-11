CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EMPLOYEES/STUDENTS CHALLENGE COVID VACCINATION MANDATE
Attorney and employees/students from Grossmont-Cuyamaca, San Diego, and South O.C. Comm. College Dist. file lawsuit to block mandatory CV-19 Vaccine Mandates.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Retired Judge, Gary Kreep, with the California Constitutional Rights Foundation, a project of the Faith and Freedom Foundation, a Delaware non-profit corporation, is holding a press conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit brought on by employees and students from Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, San Diego Community College District, and South Orange County Community College District (hereinafter referred to as CCDs) to block mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at these community colleges.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (Court), addresses violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights act of 1964 and Religious liberties, among other serious statutory and constitutional violations. Plaintiffs claim the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates are illegal and unconstitutional in that they purport to remove federal civil rights and constitutional protections, and they are asking the Court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions to block the mandates currently in existence in the California Community College system.
Hundreds of faculty and staff are facing tremendous financial hardships and termination of employment and countless students are being denied access to their community colleges, preventing them from pursuing their educational goals due to the unlawful mandatory vaccine requirements.
Employee and named plaintiff Patricia Sparks stated, “After 18 years of working for Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, I was forced to use my vacation pay, then go on unpaid leave because I refuse to be vaccinated due to my sincerely held religious beliefs. I am facing financial hardship and stress, but, what is worse, the District tossed my years of dedication and love for Grossmont College into the garbage for nothing more than a refusal to be injected with a drug that does not stop infection, nor does it stop the transmission. According to the Center for Disease Control, the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated are the same. How is this fair?”
Provided is a link to the complete filed lawsuit: Community Colleges Lawsuit Brief
The Case Number: 22cv424-L-BLM
Plaintiffs and attorney’s will hold a press conference:
- Monday, April 11th, 2022, 9 a.m., at the
- Legacy Center- Pavilion on the top floor in the Library
875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108
We encourage members of the public to join us. Paid parking onsite in the resort parking structure.
Gary G. Kreep,
Attorney at Law - Lead Attorney for the United for Civil Rights
Retired Judge
California Civil Rights Foundation (CCRF)
CACRF.org
932 D Street Suite 1 Ramona, CA 92065 | (760) 803-4029 Gary@GGKMail.us
California Constitutional Rights Foundation : https://www.cacrf.org/
United for Civil Rights (CCD’s): https://www.unitedforcivilrights.org/
Lee DeMeo
California Constitutional Rights Foundation
+1 844-267-0002
email us here