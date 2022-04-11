Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,840 in the last 365 days.

CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EMPLOYEES/STUDENTS CHALLENGE COVID VACCINATION MANDATE

This is the California Constitutional Rights Foundation main logo.

California Constitutional Rights Foundation

This is the United for Civil Rights Logo main logo for the group of community colleges involved in the lawsuit.

United for Civil Rights Logo

Attorney and employees/students from Grossmont-Cuyamaca, San Diego, and South O.C. Comm. College Dist. file lawsuit to block mandatory CV-19 Vaccine Mandates.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Retired Judge, Gary Kreep, with the California Constitutional Rights Foundation, a project of the Faith and Freedom Foundation, a Delaware non-profit corporation, is holding a press conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit brought on by employees and students from Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, San Diego Community College District, and South Orange County Community College District (hereinafter referred to as CCDs) to block mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at these community colleges.  

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California (Court), addresses violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights act of 1964 and Religious liberties, among other serious statutory and constitutional violations.  Plaintiffs claim the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates are illegal and unconstitutional in that they purport to remove federal civil rights and constitutional protections, and they are asking the Court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions to block the mandates currently in existence in the California Community College system.  

Hundreds of faculty and staff are facing tremendous financial hardships and termination of employment and countless students are being denied access to their community colleges, preventing them from pursuing their educational goals due to the unlawful mandatory vaccine requirements.   

Employee and named plaintiff Patricia Sparks stated, “After 18 years of working for Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, I was forced to use my vacation pay, then go on unpaid leave because I refuse to be vaccinated due to my sincerely held religious beliefs.  I am facing financial hardship and stress, but, what is worse, the District tossed my years of dedication and love for Grossmont College into the garbage for nothing more than a refusal to be injected with a drug that does not stop infection, nor does it stop the transmission. According to the Center for Disease Control, the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated are the same.  How is this fair?”  

Provided is a link to the complete filed lawsuit: Community Colleges Lawsuit Brief
The Case Number: 22cv424-L-BLM

Plaintiffs and attorney’s will hold a press conference:
- Monday, April 11th, 2022, 9 a.m., at the
- Legacy Center- Pavilion on the top floor in the Library
875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108

We encourage members of the public to join us. Paid parking onsite in the resort parking structure.

Gary G. Kreep,
Attorney at Law - Lead Attorney for the United for Civil Rights
Retired Judge

California Civil Rights Foundation (CCRF)
CACRF.org

932 D Street Suite 1 Ramona, CA 92065 | (760) 803-4029 Gary@GGKMail.us
California Constitutional Rights Foundation : https://www.cacrf.org/
United for Civil Rights (CCD’s): https://www.unitedforcivilrights.org/

Lee DeMeo
California Constitutional Rights Foundation
+1 844-267-0002
email us here

You just read:

CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EMPLOYEES/STUDENTS CHALLENGE COVID VACCINATION MANDATE

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.