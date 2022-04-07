George Rod Timinsky leads the Miami, Florida market as the premier luxury home builder

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rod Timinsky is a well-known real estate developer in Miami, Florida. Rod is the president of Premier Properties, which he founded in 1991. In the Tri-City area, Premier Properties provides superior real estate services to anyone looking to build a luxurious property. For over 30 years, Rod has been developing luxury residential and commercial properties in South Florida.

These properties include projects such as Condominiums, apartment complexes, office buildings, and residential homes. In 2007, Rod oversaw the development of a complex consisting of 500 affordable units ranging from one to three bedrooms, priced at 185k to 295k respectively. In this instance, Rod led the path for affordable luxury living in the Miami area.

When Glendale Baptist Church was destroyed by a hurricane, Rod came to the rescue of the devastated members. Premier was the only development agency the church would entrust with the greater than $5 million renovations. Rod's company was tasked with reconstructing the main sanctuary and parking lot. The project was completed in less than two years.

A popular feature of Miami real estate is waterfront properties. Rod has completed many projects from waterfront mansions to purchasing the popular Hotel Bora Bora Lagoon Resort, one of the world's most luxurious and beautiful hotels after it was damaged by a typhoon.

It is clear, that Rod Timinsky is one of the most successful and experienced luxury home builders in Miami, Florida. He has a proven track record of completing projects on time and within budget. With over 30 years of experience, Premier Properties is the best option for those looking for a luxurious property in South Florida.

Rod has been at the forefront of Premier Properties' efforts to assist customers in achieving their real estate objectives from the company's founding, boasting great client retention and a high rate of client referrals.

With his broad portfolio that includes office buildings, high-end condominiums, townhouses, and single-family homes, Rod has established himself as one of the most successful developers in Miami today. He has also dabbled in the world of hotel construction, most recently completing a property in downtown Miami.

Rod's success can be attributed to his dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. When it comes to development, he takes a hands-on approach, personally evaluating each property to ensure that it fits his exacting requirements. He also takes the time to get to know his clients, to understand their requirements and desires, so that he may design the ideal residence for their needs and desires.

George Rod Timinsky's significant project history includes a 100-million-dollar condominium complex spanning several acres, exclusive waterfront communities, resorts, mansions, office spaces, mobile home communities, and more. He also has a background in real estate development. As the project manager for some of Miami's most luxury houses, Rod has shown an unrivaled ability to oversee the construction and sale of these buildings. In addition to his tremendous sales achievements, Rod is active in philanthropic endeavors whenever and wherever he can find the opportunity. A consistent supporter of the make-a-wish foundation, he contributes substantial sums to the organization on an annual basis. In 2013, he made a $50k donation to the 13th annual Intercontinental Miami Make-a-Wish Ball.

In the real estate sector, Rod is seen as an inspiration by many, and his enthusiasm for the profession can be seen in everything he does. The bar for quality and customer service has been raised significantly by him, and he has continued to be a driving force in Miami's growing real estate industry. For more information, visit his website, or connect on Twitter.