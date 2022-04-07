Prime Minister's Ramadhan Message 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 7 - All praise and gratitude are for Almighty God, who through His Infinite Grace and Mercy has blessed us with the opportunity to witness another Holy month of Ramadhan.

Muslims have been supplicating during the past two months of Rajab and Sha’baan to be given the opportunity to witness the month of Ramadhan so that they could benefit from its merits and blessings.

We welcome this glorious month with the sighting of the new moon crescent. Ramadhan Mubarak.

The pandemic over the past two years seriously curtailed visits to the Houses of Worship and the homes of friends and families during the month of Ramadhan. Now with restrictions being reduced, worshippers can return to some state of normalcy albeit with extra precautions to ensure their health and safety.

This is indeed a very special time of the year and is favoured by Muslims as one of the greatest blessings of Almighty God.

The month of Ramadhan is primarily associated with fasting from dawn to sunset while abstaining from the many pleasures of life.

The holy month of Ramadhan earns its nobility from its association with the Holy Qur’an where it is provided therein as a guide to mankind in its expectation that there will be a differentiation between right and wrong.

This time is filled with the infinite Mercies, Blessings, and Forgiveness of our Ever-Loving Creator. Give thanks for this Magnificent Gift.

Ramadhan Mubarak!