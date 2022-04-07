Public meeting April 20 for upcoming Byron highway improvement project

A $3.63 million highway improvement project through the town of Byron will be the emphasis of an April 20 public meeting in Big Horn County.

The 6 p.m., public meeting on Wednesday, April 20, will be held at Byron Town Hall.

"I anticipate the contractor, Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell will highlight its schedule for US14A improvements through the town of Byron, and town of Byron officials will be on hand to discuss roadway lighting through the Main Street corridor," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "This is an important project in Byron, and we hope citizens will be on hand to ask questions and learn about the sequence of these urban project improvements."

Improvements are expected to begin this month, and a reduced speed limit of 20 mph and minor traffic delays are expected.

Mountain Construction Co., was awarded its bid to improve 1.4 miles of US14A through the town of Byron in March by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

Highway improvements will include grading, asphalt milling, asphalt paving, sidewalk and curb and gutter, electrical work and other items in Byron beginning at milepost 38.00 on the west end of Byron.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439, or by email at Michael.Miller1@wyo.gov

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

